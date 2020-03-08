Netflix Unscripted: The Streaming Service’s Reality Shows You Need to Be Watching

At this point, it almost goes without saying that there’s way too much stuff on Netflix.

The streaming giant essentially releases one new season of TV a week, if not more, as it quests for total television dominance. And while it’s become ground zero for some of the most exciting scripted programming over the last few years, luring A-list creators like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes into exclusive development deals, it’s also quickly becoming the place for quality reality TV, as well.

By now, there’s a very good chance you’ve checked out and become obsessed with their more high-profile unscripted fare like Queer Eye, Chef’s Table, and, everyone’s latest obsession, Love Is Blind, but there’s a wealth of lesser-known original offerings just waiting to be discovered on a rainy day or lazy night in. With Ugly Delicious back for a second helping of thoughtful culinary exploration courtesy of celeb chef David Chang and the recently released Night on Earth just waiting to blow your mind with a peek into the nocturnal world like none other, we thought we’d share with you our picks for some of the best unscripted shows on the streaming service.

Just don’t blame us if you lose every weekend from now through 2021 to these shows and your couch. Happy watching!

Ugly Delicious season two is available to stream now on Netflix.

(Originally published on December 4, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT.)