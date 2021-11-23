Netflix’s Divisive Show Is Already No.

Netflix’s Divisive Series Has Already Reached Number One.

A divisive new Netflix show is dominating the competition and has already climbed to the top of the streaming service’s top 10 TV shows list.

The live-action adaptation of the classic anime Cowboy Bebop is currently Netflix’s most-watched series.

The show is also Netflix’s second most popular project, trailing only the new film Red Notice, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne ” The Rock” Johnson, and Gal Gadot.

Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, also known as “Fearless,” who was born on Mars and has “a history of violent gang activity and extensive fist-fighting and marksmanship abilities.” Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda play Spike’s companions Jet Black and Faye Valentine, respectively.

Both critics and viewers have had mixed reactions to the series.

Fans have compared the show to its iconic anime predecessor, which has sparked a lot of controversy.

“If you’re able to watch [the series]with eyes unencumbered by comparisons, it’s a hoot,” Nina Metz of the Chicago Tribune said. Mark Cassidy of ComicBookMovie.com added, “Netflix’s adaptation doesn’t quite recapture the anime’s effortless cool, but it comes pretty damn close.” Finally, Bradley Russell of Total Film gave Cowboy Bebop four stars.

“I had been wondering if I could do something like this – a physical role, an action role,” Cho said in an interview with GQ about the series and why he pursued the role of Spike.

‘Oh, I haven’t done that; that would be fun to do,’ I thought, but I wasn’t particularly artistically interested in those things.’ I was wondering if something similar would ever come along, and if so, how would I react to the material.

What kind of world would I want to live in if I wanted to do something like that?”

“I read the script first, and it was completely original, completely funny, totally smart, witty, and such a collage,” Cho continued.

