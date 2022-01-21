Netflix’s Ozark season 4 part 1 review: A masterclass in tension

Never has business administration been so engrossing before.

Ozark – the story of a financial planner and his family who move to the Missouri lakes to launder the money of a violent Mexican drug cartel – could easily have become one of those dramas that went on forever, with 32 Emmy nominations, three wins, and six Golden Globe nominations under its belt.

The Netflix smash hit – modeled after Breaking Bad and Narcos – is coming to an end with its fourth season.

Before the show’s finale, the first seven episodes of the fourth season are a masterclass in tension.

Ozark is known for Jason Bateman’s portrayal of Marty Byrde, Laura Linney’s portrayal of his wife Wendy, and Julia Garner’s portrayal of Marty’s on-again, off-again business partner Ruth, as well as its stunning central performances from the likes of Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner.

The family – Marty, Wendy, and their children Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) – can see the light at the end of the tunnel this season, and an escape to the Gold Coast (or, more likely, back to their old lives in Chicago) is looking promising.

Helen (Janet McTeer), a cartel lawyer who had her brains blown out by her unforgiving boss Navarro, is murdered.

Marty and Wendy start by washing her innards out of their hair at Navarro’s child’s birthday party, in a gruesome, disturbing scene that reminds both us and them of their fate if they fail whatever task Navarro assigns them next.

We don’t have to wait long to learn what that is: he wants Marty to make a deal with the FBI that will allow him to walk away from his crimes guilt-free.

These dealings consume much of the season, with Marty and Wendy encountering roadblocks at every turn, not least in the form of Navarro’s rebellious, violent nephew Javi (Alfonso Herrera) and FBI agent Maya (Jessica Frances Dukes), both of whom are hell-bent on putting the cartel boss behind bars at any cost.

A series’ success is a testament to the writing, direction, and outstanding acting.

