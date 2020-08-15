Netflix’s Project Power review: Is Jamie Foxx superhero drama the next The Old Guard?

As summer blockbusters in 2020 have been mostly put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has become a replacement for many when it comes to film-viewing pleasure.

Following the success of its previous superhero epic The Old Guard, could Project Power mirror the success of its predecessor as an action-packed blockbuster-style outing with a charismatic lead?

Sadly, Project Power fails to live up to the star presence of Jamie Foxx and rising star Dominique Fishback.

Set in a world where a new drug has been created that enables its users to develop superpowers for five minutes, Project Power follows a trio of characters in New Orleans who become caught up in the schemes of sinister forces.

Foxx plays a mysterious army veteran named Art with a vendetta against the creators of the pill and who crosses paths with a young drug dealer named Robin (Fishback) and her local cop friend, Frank (Joseph Gordon Levitt).

The unadulterated charisma, humour, and heart of Foxx is allowed to shine as Art, it’s just a shame that the script never gives him a chance to take any of these elements far enough.

Meanwhile, Fishback offers her own magnetic screen presence as the whip-smart and talented wannabe rapper Robin, who is dealt a harsh hand by the world around her but who with Art’s help could help turn the tables in her favour.

The chemistry between Foxx and Fishback is the chief success of Project Power and one can’t help but feel it would be a more successful film if it simply stayed with their dynamic solely throughout. A scene where Art challenges Robin to rap spontaneously for him is perhaps the high-point of the film.

Sadly, the talented Gordon-Levitt is underused and rather flat here, relegated to a bland supporting role with no standout moments. Not one of the comeback roles after his time away that he deserves.

Other supporting players are also void of substantial material, especially Transparent star Amy Landecker as the sullen creator of the unpredictable pill and the excellent Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance is wasted as an inconsequential police chief.

The special effects of the film are somewhat impressive, however, and clearly take inspiration from some of the more famous comic characters of Marvel and DC Comics but with a slightly grittier edge to proceedings.

Additionally, the action is here in spades but never really feels particularly enthralling or well-choreographed, suggesting a sense of going through the motions.

Directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (the Paranormal Activity franchise) certainly hit a lot of the genre expectations one might want (including some more jarring attempts of humour that every Marvel film attempts), but it’s in the more grounded moments that the film finds its success – even if the political commentary included can sometimes feel a bit too blunt when they would have been more powerful in much sparser doses.

Overall, Project Power is just not able to match its Foxx and Fishback with enthralling content to match their performances. It’s a shame as there could definitely have been a much more exciting film here and it feels that perhaps this is one project that was a bit too much dictated by an algorithm.

Project Power is released on Netflix on August 14, 2020.

