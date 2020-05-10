Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey Get Engaged During Zoom Reunion

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Nothing is stopping these two lovebirds.

The infamous Too Hot to Handle couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are officially engaged.

During a recent Zoom reunion of the Netflix show that streamed on the platform, the pair talked about how their relationship has been since the show wrapped and what they’re looking forward to in the future.

Host Desiree Burch asked the two, “has the question been popped yet?”

While Farago seemed to prefer a proposal to happen in person, nothing was stopped Jowsey from going all in.

“Can do you do it over Zoom? Well, we may as well,” Jowsey said while getting down on one knee and pulling out a Ring Pop candy. “I just want to say you’ve absolutely changed my life, I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend forever with you. Do you want to do this thing? Do you want to get married?”

Of course, Farago said yes.

“Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes,” she said.

“Well I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else,” he replied.

She replied, “You’re so cute.”

On Instagram, Jowsey shared a picture of the two lovebirds and wrote, “Where should we have the wedding.”

Late April, the two Netflix stars told Pop of the Morning‘s Scott Tweedie that they’re currently in quarantine in their own home countries, making their recent engagement that much more bittersweet.

“It’s been really difficult,” Jowsey, who lives in Australia, said in an Instagram Live. “We FaceTime two to three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks but we literally have no choice.”

Jowsey also revealed that after the Netflix show, their relationship was “a bit of a roller coast.”

He went on, “After the show, we had a bit of a break. I flew to Vancouver, she flew to Australia and then we broke up for a bit. I sent her a whole bunch of cute videos of us, and the next thing you know, it was all back on. I think we are in the best position we’ve ever been [in].”

However, now it’s nothing but big plans for their future. According to Jowsey, Farago is planning on moving from Vancouver to Australia.

While the two have previously talked about a wedding, it hasn’t been until now that Jowsey officially popped the question. According to the couple, they’ve looked at photos of rings and they revealed they were totally up for it if Netflix wanted to film the big event.

Jowsey said, “If Netflix wants to pick it up, it could be real big.”

Too Hot to Handle is currently streaming on Netflix.