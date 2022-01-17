Netflix’s Upcoming Zombie K-Drama Obsession with a Teenage Twist, ‘All of Us Are Dead’

‘All of Us Are Dead,’ a Netflix Zombie K-Drama with a Teenage Twist

The zombie apocalypse on television is far from over.

Kingdom and the film Train to Busan, both hugely successful Korean dramas, paved the way for more innovative and binge-worthy content.

Netflix will debut a new zombie horror K-drama with an original twist.

All of Us Are Dead is a webtoon-based K-drama about students trapped inside their high school with no way out as their peers and the outside world descend into zombie horror chaos.

The concept and storylines first appeared in comic books or illustrations, similar to other well-known shows like The Walking Dead or superhero series.

Popular online webtoons provide inspiration for K-dramas.

Many popular K-dramas, such as Navillera, Itaewon Class, and others, have developed a fan base thanks to their original webtoons in recent years.

All of Us Are Dead, a Netflix original series based on a Joo Dong-geun webtoon, is no exception.

Now at Our School is the title of a 2009 webtoon.

According to Variety, the webtoon had 130 episodes and was published until 2011.

All of Us Are Dead is directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su.

Lee has worked on a few K-dramas throughout his career, including 2012’s The King 2 Hearts and 2008’s Beethoven Virus.

Trap, a thriller drama, was his first production in 2019.

How ‘Happiness’ and Netflix’s post-apocalyptic Korean drama ‘Sweet Home’ are Similar

The zombie apocalypse is a popular TV and film theme.

At first glance, All of Us Are Dead appears to be a typical story.

However, with the growing popularity of K-dramas, All of Us Are Dead promises to introduce new and intriguing elements.

Netflix’s K-drama focuses on high school students and is billed as a coming-of-age zombie apocalypse.

A typical school day transforms into a battle for survival.

A group of main characters and their classmates are trapped inside their high school when it becomes the epicenter of a viral outbreak.

A young student is bitten by an experimental mouse in the main trailer.

A teacher cautions his students that no virus has ever been defeated by humanity.

The student’s willingness to survive will be explored in the K-drama as their closest friends turn against them.

As the high school descends into a state of rabid chaos, it begins to spread beyond its walls.

Authorities are looking for a solution, while parents are looking for a way to save their children.

