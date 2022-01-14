Neve Campbell claims she was accosted by a bear on set when she was 17 years old: “He grabbed me by the leg.”

Neve Campbell claims she was attacked by a bear on set when she was 17 years old: ‘He grabbed me by the leg,’ she claims.

Neve Campbell is known for her roles in horror films, but her true story about a bear attack on set is scarier than anything you’ll see on the big screen.

The 48-year-old Scream star recalled a terrifying incident that occurred when she was 17 and filming an unnamed project.

“I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals,’ and there was a scene where I was being chased by a bear,” Clarkson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, January 12.

“They brought this bear on set and gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it with first.”

“Dip your hand in honey and just run,” they said after feeding it.

The veteran of the Party of Five said she followed the instructions, but when she put her hand out for the bear, it didn’t react as she had expected.

The Craft actress continued, “The bear isn’t slowing down, and he’s not coming for my hand.”

“He snatches my leg and drags me through the woods.”

My mother came to see the set and was screaming.

Nobody believes what’s going on, so the entire crew is frozen.

I can only think of one thing to say: ‘He’s biting me,’ as if it weren’t obvious.”

Campbell was rescued by the production’s bear wrangler, who “throw rocks” at the animal, giving her enough time to flee.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said, despite the fact that she was not hurt in the incident.

“We’re asked to do ridiculous things.”

Despite the crew’s assurances that she wouldn’t have to do the scene again, the Skyscraper actress offered to do it again because the first attempt was not recorded.

Kelly Clarkson, the host, joked, “Actors and musicians are so different.”

‘Bye!’ I’d say.

The star of The Stranger Things is currently promoting the new Scream film, which will be released in theaters on January 14th.

Despite the fact that there were no bears in the film, she did perform some of her own stunts for the film — and she felt the burn afterwards.

During an appearance on the UK show Lorraine on Tuesday, January 11, she said, “I’ll do any stunt, no problem.”

“And I was like, ‘That hurts.'”

Her chemistry with her co-stars, on the other hand, has been strained.

