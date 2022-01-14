Neve Campbell, star of ‘Scream,’ recalls being attacked by a bear on the set of a film: ‘We Get Asked to Do Silly Things.’

Neve Campbell, star of ‘Scream,’ recalls being attacked by a bear on a movie set, saying, ‘We Get Asked to Do Silly Things.’

Actress Neve Campbell is well aware that film crews frequently ask their actors to do absurd things.

A young performer in particular, however, is willing to go above and beyond to impress the powers that be.

Campbell recently recalled being attacked by a bear on a film set before starring in Scream, a thrilling and terrifying story.

Campbell is well-known for his dramatic and horror performances.

Her role as Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven’s Scream franchise, however, brought her international recognition.

The horror film series is one of the most popular and well-known of all time.

As a result of the iconic nature of Campbell’s performance, Sidney dubbed her a legendary “scream queen.”

She did, however, have a lot of success with the thriller Wild Things, which has its own devoted fan base.

Campbell is no stranger to adoring fans and blockbuster films.

Campbell was a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s show.

Kelly Clarkson, the host, naturally asked her about the new Scream film.

She did, however, inquire about a previous bear encounter with Campbell.

The actor was more than happy to share the story with Clarkson, who was understandably taken aback.

Years before she starred in major films like Scream and Wild Things, Campell had a close encounter with a bear on a movie set.

She was only 17 at the time and was desperate to make an impression on the cast and crew.

“I was playing this character who was ‘one with the animals,’ and there was a scene where I was chased by a bear,” Campbell explained.

“They brought this bear onto set and gave me a big bottle of Coke to feed it with.”

They told me to dip my hand in honey and just run after feeding it.

Turn your hand out and feed the bear when you get to that tree over there.”

“I dipped my hand in honey and ran to this rock, turned around, and put my hand out, and the bear isn’t slowing down or coming for my hand,” Campbell continued.

He snatches me up by the…

