Neve Campbell talks about how she survived a bear attack on set when she was 17 years old.

Neve Campbell talks about surviving a bear attack on set when she was 17 years old.

Campbell claims she was cast in a movie as a girl who was “one with the animals” when she was just 17 years old.

“It was in Canada, but it wasn’t like we were camping or anything,” says the narrator.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she reveals, “I was actually in a movie.”

When a bear was brought on set, things got real for the young actress.

According to Campbell, the crew told her to give the bear a sugary soda, then dip her hand in honey and flee.

The star agreed because he was “really dumb” and young.

She jokes, “Of course, I wanted to please everyone.”

“I was like, ‘OK,’ and I ran to this rock with my hand dipped in honey.”

“I turn around and put my hand out, but the bear doesn’t slow down, and he grabs my leg and drags me through the woods,” Campbell recalls.

“My mother is on set, and she’s screaming, and everyone on set is frozen because no one knows what’s going on.”

“All I can think to say is, ‘He’s biting me,’ as if it weren’t clear.”

The bear wrangler, according to Campbell, finally got the animal off of her.

The actress insisted on doing the scene even though the director told her she wouldn’t have to do it again.

“I, this people-pleaser, was like, ‘No, that was rehearsal,'” she says.

We were unable to capture it on film.

‘Let’s do it all over again,’ she says to Ellen DeGeneres.

The 48-year-old actress now claims to know better.

She remark, “I’m old.”

“No way, no how.

“I’m not going to do it.”

While her story of being attacked by a bear is terrifying, Campbell’s new Scream film promises to be equally terrifying, if not more so.

Check out the video below for an ET exclusive with the acclaimed actress.

