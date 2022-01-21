Neve Campbell’s Children With JJ Feild Are How Old?

Neve Campbell, a ’90s icon, starred in the Scream franchise, which was a fan favorite.

The actress, who has remained active in the entertainment industry for the past decade, will reprise her iconic role in the new Scream film in 2022.

Campbell also talked about her family, including the children she shares with fellow actor JJ Feild, while discussing the project.

Some may recognize Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott from the beloved Scream franchise.

She is, however, well-known for films such as The Craft and Wild Things.

In recent years, the Party of Five actress has returned to television, starring in shows such as House of Cards.

Following her second divorce, Campbell began dating JJ Feild, a British-American actor, in 2011.

Feild began his acting career in BBC television shows before landing roles in high-profile films such as Captain America: The First Avenger in the early 2000s.

Campbell and Feild welcomed their first child, Caspian Feild, into the world in August 2012.

They do, however, have a second child.

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild Adopt a Baby Boy https:t.cooB3jJKIgwopic.twitter.com9TiGoKBaLd Campbell, Party of 4: Neve Campbell and JJ Feild Adopt a Baby Boy https:t.cooB3jJKIgwopic.twitter.com9TiGoKBaLd Campbell, Party of 4: Neve Campbell and JJ Feild Adopt

In 2018, the actors added to their family by adopting Raynor, a young boy.

Campbell used Instagram to share the good news about her children’s adoption with her followers.

“So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official, but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago,” Campbell wrote in her post.

Raynor is his name, and we adore him.

Caspian, our 6-year-old son, is ecstatic and asks each morning, “Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby?”

Being a working mother necessitates a certain level of equilibrium.

“It depends on the project, how many hours I’ll be doing, and how present I’ll be,” she told KIIS FM (via The Daily Mail).

Campbell’s children, now nine (Caspian) and three (Raynor), were also present on the set of Scream.

Before the premiere of her new film, (hashtag)Skyscraper, Neve Campbell opens up about being a mother. https:t.cojbVSxDYivu

Neve has accumulated a lot of experience over the years…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Campbell, Party of 4: Neve Campbell & JJ Feild Adopt a Baby Boy https://t.co/oB3jJKIgwopic.twitter.com/9TiGoKBaLd — PureWow (@PureWow) July 2, 2018