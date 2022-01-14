Neve Campbell’s oldest child has never seen any of her famous films, including ‘Scream.’

Neve Campbell’s oldest child has never seen any of her well-known films, including ‘Scream.’

Neve Campbell is a well-known actress who has appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Many fans adore her on Party of Five as the adolescent orphan Julia Salinger.

Others know her as Sidney Prescott, the teen who finds herself in the middle of a murder spree in Scream and may be the killer’s next victim.

Campbell’s eldest child, on the other hand, is not one of her admirers.

The actor stayed with the franchise for multiple sequels, including the fifth.

Campbell spoke about how her children, particularly her oldest, feel about the role, more than 25 years after the first film was released.

Campbell began working in Hollywood in 1992, but it was in 1994 that she landed her breakthrough role as Julia Salinger in Party of Five.

Campbell then moved on to film projects like The Craft, Wild Things, and Scream.

In Scream, Campbell plays Sidney Prescott, a young woman hunted by unknown assailants.

She stands by and watches as those around her perish until she figures out who is attempting to murder her.

Campbell’s international fame was catapulted by the horror film, which spawned a cult following for the slasher franchise.

Many actors do not want their children to see them in important roles.

Campbell claims that her oldest child, Caspian, hasn’t seen any of her work.

Campbell told The New York Times, “My 9-year-old hasn’t seen the movies, but he obviously knows about them.”

“Mom, you should go tell them [you’re Sidney]!” Caspian told her once when they were out, and she didn’t, but she added, “It probably would be fun for them.”

Now that Campbell’s son is aware of her career and role in the film franchise, he has inquired as to whether her character will be seen in the next installment.

“He really wanted me to tell him whether I live or die [in Scream 5]for the past few months,” Campbell said to Extra.

“It was only the other day that I told him.”

Caspian has the unique opportunity of seeing how movies are made as the son of an actor.

Campbell brought her two sons, Caspian and Raynor, to the set of Scream 5.

This isn’t always the case, though.

“It depends on the project [whether I bring],” she said in an interview with KIIS FM.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.