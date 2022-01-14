Never gain weight again by using this clever diet trick at the hotel buffet.

Never gain weight again by using this clever diet hack at the hotel buffet.

Do you know the diet pitfalls that can cause you to gain weight unintentionally?

According to a recent study, we undervalue how fattening food snatched from someone else’s plate can be.

Nosh seemed less fattening when shared, according to a study published in the Journal Of Consumer Psychology, because you don’t feel like you own it.

As a result, you consider helping a friend or partner with their chips to be 18% less fattening than eating your own.

However, this is far from the only dietary delusion to be aware of.

We reveal more, and nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert explains how to avoid them to Katy Docherty and Amy Jones.

MANY OF US GAINED WEIGHT during the lockdowns, as our plans were canceled and food became more important.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the country’s total calorie consumption was 15% higher than normal by May 2020.

It was still ten percent higher during the second half of that year.

“At home, temptations are limited to whatever you have in the house at the time,” RHIANNON says, “so make sure you have healthy snacks on hand, such as nuts and fruit.”

During the working day, munching on crisps, sweets, chocolate, and cake while sitting at your desk adds up.

On average, the damage amounts to an extra 2,240 calories per week.

“Having the occasional indulgence can be really good for you,” RHIANNON says, “but try to make sure it’s not all the time.”

“Keep a food and mood journal and make sure you eat three balanced meals a day, plus a couple of snacks if necessary.”

We all enjoy having a snack on hand while watching a movie, especially when the action gets intense.

According to a recent survey, we consume an average of 13,000 calories per year at the movies.

“Swap crisps for lightly salted or plain popcorn,” RHIANNON RECOMMENDS.

Popcorn has a lot more fiber than crisps and has a lot less salt.

“Another great option is dark chocolate.

It has more iron, magnesium, and minerals than milk chocolate.”

WE ARE MORE LIKELY TO WANNA EAT HIGH-FAT FOODS AFTER JUST A FEW DRINK.

According to a 2015 study published in the journal Appetite, even moderate drinking before dinner increases calorie intake by 11%.

“Try to avoid takeaway food after drinking – you’ll be tempted by the unhealthiest foods,” RHIANNON advises.

“It’s also a good idea to limit yourself to one drink.”

“However, if you can’t do that, alternate alcohol and water drinks – and don’t drink on an empty stomach.”

SNACKING…

