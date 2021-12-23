Never peel potatoes and ALWAYS include black pudding in stuffing… Xmas Day hacks from top chefs like Jamie Oliver and Mary Berry

Always add black pudding to stuffing and never peel potatoes… Xmas Day hacks from top chefs like Jamie Oliver and Mary Berry

Even if the holidays are the most stressful time of year, a well-planned dinner can save even the most disastrous Christmas Day.

And who better than our favorite TV chefs to whip up some delectable holiday fare?

Here are their top tips, from Jamie Oliver’s renowned roasties to Nigella Lawson’s boozy cup, to ensure you pull off a cracker tomorrow.

Fill puff pastry squares with smoked haddock and prawns, chicken and tarragon to make easy party vol-au-vents.

Delia Smith: Today, no one wants a huge starter.

A light and festive appetizer is a warm pear and walnut salad with Roquefort dressing and croutons.

Nigella Lawson: Plain flour, Parmesan, unsalted butter, and an egg make a simple four-ingredient starter for Parmesan shortbreads.

John Torode: To make delicious tartlets, top puff pastry with black olives and goat’s cheese and bake.

Gordon Ramsay: A warming starter that can be made ahead of time is cream of cauliflower soup.

Jamie Oliver: Take your potatoes out of the oven after an hour of roasting, half-squash each one with a fish slice or masher so they kind of push into each other and fill the tray, sprinkle with sage and olive oil, and return to the oven for another 25 minutes.

Drench them in semolina after parboiling, then cook them in very hot goose fat (which has a high smoking point) for fluffy and crunchy roasties, according to Nigella Lawson.

Instead of parboiling potatoes, Delia Smith recommends steaming them.

Run a skewer across the surface to see if they’re ready to go into the oven.

Allow for a few more minutes if it remains smooth.

Marcus Wareing: After parboiling spuds, scratch them all over with a fork to create the most surface area to contact the hot fat, resulting in the crunchiest roast potatoes possible.

Heston Blumenthal: To enhance the flavor of your potatoes, boil them with the peelings.

Nigella Lawson suggests adding pancetta, vacuum-packed chestnuts, marsala wine, parsley, and lots of butter to plain sprouts.

Tom Kerridge suggests a spicy-sweet buttery glaze made with carrots, water, butter, sugar, salt, and star anise.

Marcus Wareing advises against roasting parsnips because they become tough.

Instead, fry the chicken in a pan with oil, butter, thyme, and seasonings before glazing with honey.

Yotam Ottolenghi: Instead of boiling sprouts, roast them in olive oil with salt and black pepper.

Delia Smith says to coat your parsnips in flour, salt, pepper, and Parmesan before roasting them in the oven for a wicked savory flavor.

Gordon Ramsay: Insert a skewer into the meat to see if it’s cooked.

