‘Never Say Who It’s From,’ Frank Sinatra said, saving a family’s Christmas.

Frank Sinatra had a soft, altruistic side, despite the many stories about his alleged mob ties, arrest, and extensive FBI file.

He would frequently give generously to strangers, despite his desire to keep his generosity hidden.

He heard about a family who had their Christmas gifts stolen one year and decided to replace them privately.

Sinatra was known for his quick temper, especially when he was inebriated, but he also had a sensitive side.

Quincy Jones told the Desert Sun, “This man had no gray in him.”

“Either he loved you unconditionally from the bottom of his heart, or he could run you over with a Mack truck backwards.”

Sinatra, on the other hand, was happy to give whatever he wanted to whomever he wanted.

He would take a ring off his finger or expensive cufflinks off his sleeves to give to a complete stranger, according to his family and friends.

“If you have something you can’t give away, it’s not yours.”

“It has you,” Sinatra once told Tom Dreesen, his longtime opening comic.

“It’s fine if someone says, ‘I like your Mercedes Benz,’ but you refuse to give it to them.

However, when you’re alone in the bathroom shaving, you have to admit to that guy in the mirror that you own that car because you can’t give it away.”

Sinatra was occasionally willing to give to people he had never met in person.

He heard the story of a local family whose horse had been stolen while performing in Las Vegas.

Even though the horse had returned to the family by the time he reached out, he gave the family’s young daughter a pony.

In 1987, Sinatra read about a low-income Florida family with four young children being robbed of Christmas presents.

His wife Barbara Sinatra said, “Frank was always helping people survive.”

“And he never wanted to discuss it.”

I’d wake up to the sound of him on the phone with [his manager]Sonny Golden.

He’d seen in the newspaper that a family had misplaced their Christmas tree and all of their gifts.

‘I want you to go out and buy all the gifts and replace them,’ Frank would say.

‘However, never reveal who it is from.’

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Sinatra handed out a colossal amount of gifts.

The family was inundated with gifts, to the point where…

