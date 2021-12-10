New Cast Members of ‘And Just Like That’ Share Heartfelt Memories of Willie Garson

New cast members of ‘And Just Like That’ reveal touching memories of Willie Garson.

Stanny was remembered.

Fans of Sex and the City are buzzing about HBO’s new Max series And Just Like That, but there’s a dark cloud hanging over the show: Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch, died recently.

Two of the show’s newcomers spoke about the late actor, who died in September at the age of 57 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, at the show’s premiere event in New York City on Wednesday, December 7.

Niall Cunningham, who plays Miranda’s son, Brady, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, “I spent a lot of time with Willie Garson, who I know we all miss very much and I miss very much.”

“I only knew him for a short time, but it was fascinating to talk with him about how long he had known Sarah Jessica [Parker].”

Brady and his girlfriend, Louisa (Cree Cicchino), make a scene with their PDA at Charlotte’s daughter’s piano recital, which is also attended by Stanford and his husband, Anthony (Mario Cantone), in the premiere episode of the show.

“The first scene I was there, I had a really special experience,” Cunningham, 27, told Us.

“Everyone on the show has such a long history of relationships.

They were so nice to me.”

Garson was the first person the Okja actor met when he arrived on set, according to the actor.

“There’s always one New York actor you think, ‘I’m going to be friends with that person,'” he said of the White Collar alum.

“I’m grateful for the time I spent with him just talking about old movies that we both enjoy.

… He was a lot of fun to be around.”

Cicchino, 19, had similar memories of Garson, having appeared with the entire And Just Like That cast in a piano recital scene.

“He was there on my first day on set,” the former Game Shakers actress told Us.

“[He] sat with Niall and me the entire night and spoke with us.”

He was so sweet, kind, warm, and welcoming.”

Even in her brief acquaintance with him, the Sleepover actress saw how much he enjoyed working.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘And Just Like That’ New Cast Members Reveal Touching Memories With the Late Willie Garson