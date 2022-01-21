New, departing, and returning characters in the cast of General Hospital

The cast of General Hospital includes new, departing, and returning characters.

Since its founding in 1963, GENERAL HOSPITAL has seen a few new faces.

Here are the new characters, those who are departing, and those who are returning to the iconic soap opera.

Laura, one of Port Charles’ most recognizable residents, has battled the Cassadines to become the city’s new mayor, all while juggling her marriage to Luke Spencer and overcoming murder allegations.

Lulu Spencer-Falconeri and Lucky Spencer are her current children.

She also has six grandchildren: Charlotte and Spener Cassadine, the late Nikolas Cassadine’s children; Rocco Falconeri, Lulu’s child; and Cameron, Jake, Cameron, and Aiden Webber, Lucky’s children.

Martin Grey, the son of Gordon and Florence Grey, is played by Michael Knight.

He is also the step-brother of Laura Collins, the newly-elected mayor, and the brother of drug lord Cyrus Renault.

Kin Shriner, who played attorney Scott Baldwin on General Hospital, has announced that his current contract has expired.

Baldwin was his first role on General Hospital, which he played from 1977 to 1978.

He had previously left the show for short stints to play other characters on other soap operas, but he remained a regular cast member on General Hospital.

He is one of the few actors who has played the same character in the same scripted television show for six decades.

Shriner and his twin brother, actor Wil Shriner, were born to the late Eileen “Pixie” McDermott and television personality Herb Shriner in New York City.

According to SoapDirt.com, Wagner has signed a deal with General Hospital and is looking for new storylines.

Finola Hughes, played by Anna Devane and a longtime friend of the legacy character, is reunited with her soon after, and the two collaborate to apprehend Wes Ramsey, played by Peter August.

Wagner reflected on how her 35-year career at General Hospital influenced her professional and personal lives in 2019.

Lydia Look will not be reprising her role as Selina Wu for a while, as she is on a long vacation in Singapore to see her family.

Her return date is unknown, but she intends to return.

On January 14, Stephen A Smith returned to General Hospital as Brick.

He was supposed to appear in scenes with Maurice Benard’s character Sonny.

Smith appeared on the soap in 2007 as a reporter during the Metro Court Hostage Crisis.

According to her official Facebook page, Constance Towers returned to the ABC studios in December to tape an upcoming episode of General Hospital.

