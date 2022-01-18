New, departing, and returning characters on Hollyoaks

After an explosion shook up the cast of HOLLYOAKS, the new year began with a literal bang.

Here’s the lowdown on the Channel 4 soap’s latest arrivals and departures, with plenty of drama in store for the rest of 2022…

Her last appearance in Hollyoaks was more than a decade ago.

Gemma Atkinson, on the other hand, is set to return to Chester in the spring of 2022 to reprise her iconic role as Lisa Hunter.

She’ll be a part of a plot centered on her best friend Zara Morgan.

After her final departure from Hollyoaks in 2006, the show’s producers had always left room for her return.

But why will she return?

Ethan Chen-Williams is Dave’s half-brother and the partner of Maya, a dangerous criminal.

In November 2021, he was first introduced to Hollyoaks viewers, ahead of the rest of his family.

Maya discovered he was plotting against her while celebrating Christmas with his brother, much to the delight of his nieces and nephews.

Ky’s role as ruthless criminal Maya on the show didn’t last long.

Maya, along with Ethan, was committing a robbery at Marringcroft Jewellers in November 2021.

When the couple realized Darren Osborne was an unwanted witness, they kidnapped him and held him as a hostage.

Maya initially intended to kill him, but she ultimately decided to spare him.

Ethan’s family didn’t like Maya.

Maya met her end at Christmas when she plotted to murder Ethan’s step-niece Serena after learning of his plot against her.

Maya accidentally shot herself during a scuffle over a gun.

The new clan will make their debut in December of 2021.

The close-knit family was first introduced to Channel 4 viewers during the holiday season, when they spent the holidays together.

Psychiatrist Honour (Vera Chok) and delivery driver Dave (Dominic Power), as well as their children and stepchildren, make up the family.

The couple has already been introduced to viewers in separate storylines.

Dave has already crossed Theresa McQueen and, for the first time in decades, met his biological daughter Maxine.

While working at the prison, Honour discovered a major secret about Warren Fox.

Meanwhile, following Lisa Loveday’s murder, charming police officer Sam (Matthew McGivern) has crossed paths with Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), and Sid Sumner’s new love interests Serena and Lizzie are family members.

Mason (Frank Kauer), the youngest son, is still searching for himself and tries to be cool, which frequently backfires.

The new family is already making waves in Hollyoaks, with daughter Lizzie attracting the attention of Sid Sumner.

Serena aka Galaxy, her sister, was taken aback by this.

