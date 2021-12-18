New, departing, and returning Coronation Street characters

Coronation Street’s new, departing, and returning characters

Some big names will be returning to the cobblestones of CORONATION Street.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ITV soap’s latest arrivals and departures, which include some major storylines for the rest of 2021.

Following roles in Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, Paul joined the cast of Coronation Street on April 26, 2021, and made his first appearance on the show.

Stefan Brent, the father of bad boy Corey, is played by the actor.

His time on the show was brief, as he left on November 5, 2021.

Stefan tried everything he could during his time in Weatherfield to keep his son Corey out of prison following Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas’ assault and the latter’s subsequent death.

Stefan’s departure came at the same time as Corey’s departure from the show.

Corey Brent, Asha Alahan’s crush and a regular on Coronation Street since May 2019, has been at the center of a dramatic and turbulent storyline leading up to his exit.

In May of 2021, he and his gang were found guilty of killing Seb Franklin in a violent attack.

In October of 2021, Corey even made it through Super Soap Week.

While attending the Horror Nation Street event, he became trapped in a sewer with Seb’s mother Abi, confessed his crime to her, and narrowly escaped death when Roy managed to rescue them before Abi could shoot him.

He then admitted it to his father, and the two of them made plans to flee the country.

Their plan, however, backfired when Gary Windass hijacked their getaway van.

The two were taken to the police station, where Corey was arrested and charged with murder again.

He pleaded guilty on November 5, 2021, much to everyone’s surprise.

Maximus explained why he left Coronation Street to Good Morning Britain, saying he plans to return to drama school.

“I’m currently at Guildhall,” he explained, “and I wanted to train beforehand.”

I wanted to get my degree before I went to college, so I went back to finish it.”

“I’d like to continue my education.”

You should know that I’m all about the craft.”

Maximus is unlikely to appear in the near future.

Corey’s attack on Seb and Nina has resulted in a cascade of events, including yet another departure.

Roy left Weatherfield after 26 years, leaving his Roy’s Rolls cafe behind.

On November 24, 2021, David Neilson’s character made a surprise exit, leaving fans in tears as he climbed into the back of a taxi, heading to the airport for a new job.

Roy, his beloved, flew to South America to feed the conservationists…

