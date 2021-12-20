New Details About Mecca’s Background Emerge in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Reveals New Information About Mecca’s History

Power Book II: Ghost is back on the big screen, delivering the drama and action that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Tariq St. John is played by Michael Rainey Jr.

Patrick follows the adolescent as he adjusts to life after his father, James “Ghost” St. James, died.

Patrick is a good friend of mine.

He follows in his father’s footsteps as a drug dealer in order to support his family, and he becomes involved with the Tejada crime family, which brings with it a slew of problems and challenges.

Mecca is a new character introduced in the second season.

Mecca is a drug dealer, but viewers don’t know much else about him.

More details will be revealed as time goes on, but showrunner Courtney Kemp did let a couple of details slip during an Instagram Live conversation.

Starz first revealed the character in February, stating that he would be one to watch.

According to Deadline, “he is calculated, manipulative, and dangerous.”

“Mecca reappears in New York at precisely the right time for the Tejadas to find a new product supplier.

But as his mysterious past is revealed, it becomes clear that the drug business isn’t his only goal with this family.”

Mecca has a history with Monet Tejada, but she knows him as Dante.

As a teenager, she had a relationship with him and was once pregnant by him.

However, she chose to keep it a secret from him, raising their son, Zeke, as her nephew.

Mecca tells Monet that he wants her to leave Lorenzo Tejada and move in with him now that he is stable.

But he’s clearly motivated by something else.

Daniel Sunjata, who plays the supplier, told TV Fanatic, “I can say he comes in with an agenda.”

“He’ll do anything to get the job done, even if it’s a little messy.”

After initially resisting him, Monet eventually gives in and kisses him in an episode.

Courtney Kemp Reveals the One ‘Power’ Spinoff She’d ‘Like’ to Direct

With fans clamoring for more, Kemp spent the rest of the season taking questions on Instagram Live.

She was careful not to give any spoilers when asked about Mecca.

She did, however, share some details about him and the people in his life, including…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.