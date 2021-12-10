New Doc Ock Fight Footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home

New Footage from the Doc Ock Fight in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a new promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home, new footage of Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus squaring off has been released.

After word got out that Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock would reprise his villainous role in the Tom Holland-led film, the first villain to show his face from Sony Pictures’ previous Spider-Man franchises was Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

Since Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be mentoring Iron Man in No Way Home, fans assumed the film would feature the multiverse, which is the theme of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“If you haven’t gotten your tickets, you better DO IT (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17,” reads a tweet from @SpiderManMovie.

It also includes a link to the website spidermannowayhome.movie, where those tickets can be purchased.

Holland’s Spider-Man is seen being dragged down the street by what appears to be a train, which then emerges from the other side of a mystical portal.

There’s even more action, mostly between Spidey and Stephen Strange.

At the start of the video, The Sorcerer Supreme asks Peter Parker if he’s ready, most likely in reference to Doctor Strange casting his spell to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Throughout the dramatic sequences, the phrase “This Christmas Everything Will Be Revealed” appears on screen.

Given the hype surrounding the return of Molina, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, there’s a lot to look forward to in the film.

While those three villains have been confirmed, trailers have also revealed the presence of Lizard and Sandman.

Tom Holland recently spoke about how Spider-Man: No Way Home pays homage to the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

Raimi’s filmography is referenced by the star, who mentions a technical trick that director Jon Watts does.

“I think something Jon Watts did really well is the ‘Raimi-cam,'” Holland told Den of Geek.

“And he’d do these really quick smash push-ins on the characters, which I suppose was something Sam Raimi was famous for, so Jon definitely paid respect to the previous two [franchises].”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon star in this film…

