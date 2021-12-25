‘New Girl’: Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson’s Chemistry Was Too Distracting in Season 1, So They Were Directed to Have Little Physical Contact

Because their chemistry was too distracting in Season 1, Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson were directed to have little physical contact.

When you’re engrossed in a TV show, it’s easy to become completely invested in a character’s relationship, especially if it’s believable.

It’s called chemistry, and Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson, who play Jess and Nick on New Girl, have plenty of it.

The hit FOX sitcom came to an end on May 15, 2018, after seven seasons, but many fans are still watching it online.

Since their first meeting on Episode 1, fans have been rooting for Jess and Nick to get together, but the writers have been trying to keep their smoldering chemistry from exploding too soon.

New Girl was created by Elizabeth Meriwether, who, along with the rest of the cast, spoke about the sexual tension between Nick and Jess at a Paley Center for Media event that was broadcast on YouTube.

Meriwether reveals that Jess and Nick have been the subject of a lot of steamy fan fiction.

“It was really dirty,” she said, referring to fans making up their own stories about Jess and Nick dating.

Meriwether claims that the writers wanted to build the romance slowly, despite what the fans wanted.

But, as Jess and Nick, Deschanel and Johnson are so good together that they’re ranked second on BuzzFeed’s list of “celebrities with so much sexual chemistry it literally hurt.”

The chemistry between Jess and Nick was off the charts whenever they were close to each other, according to Meriwether, and it was too distracting to the scene.

They tried to de-escalate the situation by telling them to avoid physical contact as much as possible.

Even eye contact was starting to feel a little too flirtatious.

Johnson said his character would say something like, “Hey Jess, do you want some coffee?” Then Deschanel screamed, “Too much chemistry! Keep them away!” Johnson said his character would say something like, “Hey Jess, do you want some coffee?”

With so many twists and turns in Jess and Nick’s flirting, hookups, and on-again, off-again relationship, it’s easy to see how the chemistry grew.

On Season 2 Episode 15, their first kiss wowed viewers with a passionate moment.

They were locked in a bedroom during a game of True American, and their friends were rooting for them to kiss, but Nick whispered, “Not like this,” and climbed out.

