New Image Revealed for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

New Image of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

The titular Star Wars bounty hunter and icon Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) stands side-by-side with his new partner and ally, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), in the hard, sandy streets of Tatooine, in a brand new image released by The Book of Boba Fett.

As Boba Fett and Fennec Shand try to fill the power vacuum left in the Star Wars underworld after the death of crimelord Jabba the Hutt, The Book of Boba Fett is expected to give fans a mix of Star Wars and mobster crime dramas like The Godfather and Goodfellas.

While The Book of Boba Fett is getting a lot of buzz for its crime-drama genre mix, it could also be a major convergence of various storylines that the franchise has been building over the last few years through its various comic and animated outlets.

Boba (and his “father” Jango)’s backstory was retconned by the Mandalorian to make him more of an anti-hero shaped by Mandalorian warrior culture.

In the past year, Star Wars has introduced Boba Fett’s “sister” Omega, who has been positioned as a potentially pivotal character in the Sequel Trilogy era; Star Wars comics have also established a major rivalry between Boba Fett and the criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

All of these different storylines could play a big role in The Book of Boba Fett, as the trailer clearly implies that Boba and Fennec will need those big guns they’re flaunting in the photo above…

The Book of Boba Fett is featured prominently in Empire Magazine’s new feature on the Star Wars franchise’s future, as the Boba Fett “event series” is the only new major piece of Star Wars content that Lucasfilm will release in 2021.

The Star Wars film franchise is still in the early stages of development and is rumored to be having problems.

Meanwhile, Star Wars TV shows on Disney(plus) appear to be the new promised land for the franchise; The Mandalorian Season 3 and Book of Boba Fett will keep fans occupied in 2022, with the Obi-Wan Kenobievent series also premiering, and other series like Rogue One prequel Andor and the Ahsoka Tano live-action series on the way.

The Legendary Bounty Hunter Boba Fett is discovered in The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure.

