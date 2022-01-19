New information about Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has just surfaced.

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost is coming to a close, and Tariq St.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has landed himself in a bind.

The drug-dealing college student is currently facing two murder charges while attempting to reclaim custody of his sister, Yasmine.

Furthermore, his employers, the Tejada family, are in a lot of trouble.

Unbeknownst to her, Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) has fallen in love with Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), her ex-boyfriend and the Tejadas’ drug distributor.

Her timing couldn’t be worse, as her husband, Lorenzo (Berto Colon), was recently released from prison.

New information about Ghost Season 3 has just surfaced, despite the fact that the current season is still ongoing.

Mary J Blige Reveals Why Monet Tejada Is So Heartless in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz, as the show continues to dominate the network’s ratings.

“The Power universe’s continued success and cultural resonance are unprecedented, and fans are clearly hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said.

“We’re looking forward to the third season of the star-studded series beginning production early next year, just in time for the release of Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the fast-growing franchise.”

With Courtney Kemp, the creator of Power Universe, departing for Netflix, Ghost will be led by Brett Mahoney, the former showrunner of Empire.

Starz has dropped small hints about what’s to come as the season prepares to film.

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature a major tie-in to ‘Empire.’

Despite the fact that season 3 production has yet to begin due to an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York City, it appears that Starz is getting everything in order.

David Walton, Monique Curnen, and Moriah Brown have all been hired as series regulars for the upcoming season of Starz’s hit drama.

Curen is best known for playing NYPD Detective Blanca Rodriguez in the first season of Ghost.

Blanca is set to reprise her role, and this time she is determined to find out the truth.

Lucas Weston, one of Brayden’s (Gianni Paolo) family members, will be played by Walton, according to Deadline.

Finally, Brown will play “Kiki Travis, a young…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.