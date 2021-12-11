New information on Kyle O’Reilly’s possible landing spots has surfaced in the WWE.

Kyle O’Reilly’s appearance on NXT this week was likely the last time fans saw him in WWE NXT, and as a result, fans are wondering where he will appear next.

After putting over one of the new NXT 2.0 stars in Grayson Waller in his exit, it’s time for O’Reilly to figure out which promotion he wants to conquer next.

According to the Wrestling Observer, a source told them that O’Reilly leaving NXT was a “no-brainer,” and that AEW and New Japan are potential landing spots.

According to the source, if he re-signed with WWE, his only role would be as a coach, and it’s expected that AEW will make him a comparable offer to continue working in the ring.

Chairman Takaaki Kidani is a big fan of his work, so he’s almost guaranteed a spot on the New Japan roster if he wants it (via Cageside Seats).

While O’Reilly did not do a goodbye promo segment like Johnny Gargano, he did post a social media farewell.

“Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages,” O’Reilly captioned a photo of himself on the entrance ramp.

By no means does this imply that we’ll never see each other again… we’ll just have to smell each other later.”

At WarGames, Von Wagner, O’Reilly’s tag partner, decided to turn on him, and as a result, O’Reilly beat him up.

They then faced off in a steel cage match last night, and because there were no disqualifications, Von Wagner used everything he had, including a low blow that stunned O’Reilly and gave Von Wagner the victory.

Von Wagner then tried to send a message by slamming O’Reilly between the ropes and the cage door in an attempt to send a message.

After the show aired, both Gargano and O’Reilly shared moments with their friends and colleagues, and fans and other wrestlers paid tribute to both.

We’ll have to wait and see what O’Reilly does next after Gargano relaunched his Pro Wrestling Tees Shop and announced new Twitch and YouTube channels.

