New label you’ll love: HESPER FOX

Launched in 2016, Hesper Fox is a London-based sleep, lounge and resortwear brand. Inspired by travel, colour and art, the brand’s signature style combines modern, laidback silhouettes with timeless wearability.

In vibrant colour palettes and exclusive prints, each collection is produced in luxurious fabrics from silks and silk blends to crisp poplin and linen.

Sleepwear pieces blur the line between loungewear and ready-to-wear, giving lazy Sunday brunches a chic upgrade. Available online and stocked in Liberty London and in Fenwick, prices range from £40 for an eye mask to £465 for a long silk robe.