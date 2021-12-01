New Mrs. Midge Gives Midge Two New Roommates

In New Mrs., Midge has two new roommates.

Our favorite stand-up comic is back, and she’s got some new roommates this time.

For Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tony Shalhouband and Marin Hinkle reprise their roles as Abe and Rose.

Ahead of the upcoming season's premiere on February 1st, Prime Video released a teaser trailer.

Mom and Dad are about to get a lot closer to Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) at the age of eighteen.

Midge says to her parents in the teaser, “I thought it might be wonderful for you two to move in here with me.”

Rose agrees with Midge’s suggestion, but Abe is hesitant to move into his daughter’s guest room and is quick to say “no.”

He inquires, “So, when you have guests, they’ll sleep on top of us?”

“We can’t tell people our daughter is rooting for us,” Rose explains.

“It would be embarrassing,” Abe adds.

The husband and wife eventually agree to move in, but only under certain conditions.

“The logical cover story for moving in here is that Abe and I bought it back from you,” Rose explains to Midge.

Midge, on the other hand, isn’t having it.

“So, I did everything for you,” she says, “and you want to tell the whole world?”

Midge lost her job with Shy Baldwin at the end of Season 3, and her parents were on the verge of bankruptcy.

Will Midge accept this cover story and “move in” to her own apartment because she doesn’t have many options?

When is The Marvelous Mrs.

The first episode of Maisel will air on February 1st.

Prime Video has the film 18 on it.

