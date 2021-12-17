New parents are naming their children after villains from films, with Harry Potter characters being among the most popular.

New parents are naming their children after villains from movies, with Harry Potter characters being among the most popular.

FILM-OBSESSED parents are naming their children after their favorite famous villains, including Vito and Ursula.

According to new research, film and television villains have influenced baby names across the UK.

With 9,975 tots, Dexter, the serial killer vigilante in the hit TV series of the same name, topped the list, while other parents seemed to be inspired by Harry Potter.

There are 2,467 Lucius’ in the UK, named after Draco Malfoy’s evil father, and 150 Dolores, named after the twisted teacher from the 2003 film Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix.

There are also 11 Dracos, 58 Bellatrixes, and 26 Narcissas scattered across the country, thanks to their parents’ enthusiasm for JK Rowling’s series of books, which have been adapted into hugely successful films.

Loki, the Marvel villain played by Tom Hiddleston in the Thor films, appears to inspire parents as well.

As Loki – which is also the name of a Norse god – there are 800 boys and five girls living in the UK.

Ursula, the octopus-bodied villain from The Little Mermaid, appears to have inspired other parents, as she has 351 girls named after her, while her younger sister Morgana has 85.

There are 150 boys named Vito, the same name as Godfather boss Vito Corleone, and 247 Ebenezers from A Christmas Carol, scattered across the country.

Aside from the top, BabySense discovered that there were 29 Banes in the UK, who were inspired by The Dark Knight Rises, and nine Hannibals, who may have been inspired by The Silence Of The Lambs.

The following is a list of the most popular villain names:

Dexter, Dexter 9,9752 Loki, Loki 8053 Spike, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 4384 Ursula, The Little Mermaid 3515 Lucius (Malfoy) Harry Potter, 3126 Ebenezer (Scrooge) A Christmas Carol, 2747 Dolores (Umbridge), Harry Potter, 1518 Vito (Corleone), The Godfather, 1509 Iago, Othello, 14910 Morgana, The

