New Photos from ‘Bridgerton’ Tease Season 2

Season 2 of Bridgerton is just around the corner, and Netflix gave fans a sneak peek at what’s to come with eight new photos released on Wednesday.

The photo of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), whose love story will be the focus of season 2, having a romantic moment on the dance floor, is likely to get the most attention.

In other scenes, Kate can be seen shooting with the boys and hanging out with her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), while Anthony can be seen fencing with his brothers and talking with his sister, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) have an intense conversation, and the Featherington women are dressed to the nines.

A teaser had previously been released, which showed Kate and Anthony having a heated exchange.

Coughlan told ET in September that the two have “quite major” chemistry.

Season 2 will “get more exciting, convoluted, and sexier,” Bailey told ET in January.

The second season of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 25.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

‘Bridgerton’ Teases Season 2 With New Photos