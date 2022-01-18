New photos from the third episode of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 tease the return of Jack Damon and Lucy.

New photos from ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 3 tease the return of Jack Damon and Lucy.

Get ready for the release of Season 6 Episode 3 of This Is Us on Tuesday, January.

The teaser highlighted major moments for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K Brown), but it didn’t show every story that will play out in “Four Fathers.”

However, new images have revealed the return of Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) and Lucy (Auden Thornton), as well as new arcs for Kate (Chrissy Metz), Toby (Chris Sullivan), and Phillip (Chris Geere).

So here’s what fans can look forward to in the upcoming episode of This Is Us.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 6 Episode 3 of This Is Us, “Four Fathers.”]

On This Is Us, Jack Damon plays Kate and Toby’s blind son.

In the present day, the character is still a baby.

However, in the future, Jack Damon is a well-known musician who is married to Lucy.

Hope is the name of their daughter.

In the future, Adelaide Kane will play Jack’s adopted sister Hailey.

Fans of This Is Us haven’t seen Lucy and Jack in a while, but they’ll be back in season 6 episode 3!

NBC has released promotional photos ahead of the January premiere.

18 depicts the two grilling and eating outside happily together.

But how will the couple’s storyline relate to the episode’s main plot? “Four Fathers” is about fatherhood, after all.

So maybe we’ll learn more about Jack’s relationship with Toby or Hope.

Whatever happens to Jack and Lucy in the future on This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, it appears that important events are unfolding in the present.

NBC’s photos hint at a fight between Kate and Toby.

In one photo, the two appear to be frustrated with each other.

They appear to be surprised by another person in their home in another photograph.

So who knows what will happen now, but This Is Us fans already know that Toby and Kate are divorcing…

