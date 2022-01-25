New photos from ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 4 tease major developments for Jack and his mother, Marilyn.

New photos from ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 4 tease major moments for Jack and his mother, Marilyn.

Season 6 Episode 4 of This Is Us will be a pivotal episode for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

The beloved character received a call in the previous episode confirming his mother, Marilyn (Laura Niemi), had died.

So, what can fans expect from the next chapter, which will be released in January?

NBC has released new photos of Jack’s journey as well as the actors who will join the cast of This Is Us this week.

[Warning: Photos from This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4, “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” are included in this article.]

After Marilyn’s death, it’s likely that This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4, “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” will focus on Jack.

However, it appears that a flashback to when Jack’s mother was still alive will be included.

NBC released new photos of Jack and Marilyn standing together, smiling.

Meanwhile, the network teased a promo photo of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as a baby playing with the Big Three, implying that this will take place before Marilyn’s death.

Jack is also seated on the couch, staring off into the horizon.

Then, in another shot, Marilyn takes her son’s place on the couch, her face filled with the same worried expression.

This Is Us fans will have to wait and see what’s bothering the Pearsons in the past.

Apart from Niemi, whatever happens in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4, it appears that the NBC drama will add some new guest cast members.

Camryn Manheim, who portrays Debby, and Jim Cody Williams, who portrays Mike, were both photographed by the network.

The two new characters, on the other hand, appear to be a perfect fit for the Pearson family.

Debby sits with Rebecca in one of the photos, and the two of them have big smiles on their faces.

Williams’ character interacts with Randall, Kevin, and Kate on a regular basis.

Then Mike and Debby join the Big Three for ice skating while Rebecca and Jack watch from the sidelines.

Marilyn, on the other hand, appears to be the only one who has not returned.

The new month of January has arrived.

