New ‘Raised By Wolves’ trailer offers more clues into HBO Max’s exciting sci-fi series

The second trailer for “Raised By Wolves,” Ridley Scott’s new science fiction project for HBO Max, quietly tiptoed onto the internet Monday (Aug. 24). And if you weren’t intrigued by the first teaser that dropped just over a week ago, this new (and significantly longer) one is guaranteed to get you excited.

Judging from the new footage, religion has played a large part in the destruction of the Earth and — for the first time — we see the giant space arks that were constructed to save humankind by transporting survivors to another planet. But, it seems, two androids (Mother and Father) reached that world, “the only known planet where humans can survive,” before said space ark. Once there, the androids raised a small group of children that apparently represent the future of humanity.

“You will raise these children to be atheists,” we hear Father (Abubakar Salim) say.

“It was belief in the unreal that destroyed the Earth,” Mother (Amanda Collin) says.

When the space ark arrives, all hell breaks loose, and seemingly idyllic existence of Mother, Father and their kids is shattered. We see androids burning, crashed starships, exploding aliens, troops gathering, and in the middle of it all is the android called Mother — who apparently is “the most powerful weapon on this planet.”

The story centers around Mother and Father, tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet after the Earth was destroyed by a great war. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences — just like Earth was — the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Ridley Scott, the man who gave the world “Alien” and “Blade Runner,” serves as an executive producer in addition to directing two episodes — including the premiere. His son Luke, who was second unit director on “Alien: Covenant,” “The Martian” and “Exodus: Gods and Kings” has also directed three episodes.

“Raised by Wolves” was created by Aaron Guzikowski, also known for writing the 2013 film “Prisoners” and the not-rubbish 2017 remake of “Papillon.” Other writers include Karen Campbell, Heather Bellson, Donald Joh and Sinead Daly.

The cast includes Travis Fimmel (Marcus); Abubakar Salim (Father); Winta McGrath (Campion); Niamh Algar (Sue); Felix Jamieson (Paul); Ethan Hazzard (Hunter); Jordan Loughran (Tempest); Aasiya Shah (Holly); Ivy Wong (Vita); Matias Varela (Lucius); and Amanda Collin (Mother).

“Raised By Wolves” starts streaming Sept. 3 on HBO Max, and the first season consists of 10 episodes — presumably with one dropping each week as with other HBO Max shows, though the network has not yet confirmed this..