New Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters Highlight Doctor Strange

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters Put Doctor Strange in the Spotlight

Spider-Man: No Way Home is less than a month away from hitting theaters, and the massive marketing machine for what is shaping up to be the year’s biggest blockbuster is already in full swing.

Aside from the seemingly endless stream of new television commercials, the largest theater chain in Malaysia has released two new posters online.

GSCinemas released two No Way Home posters on Wednesday evening, featuring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

The duo appears to be going up against Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius in both posters.

One of the pieces even has the exact same Green Goblin asset we’ve seen before.

Take a look at both of them below.

Prepare yourself for the advance tickets on November 29th with brand new posters for (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome! pic.twitter.comZgFEc6wnvV

“It’s always pinch-yourself moments when you’re making those movies,” Cumberbatch previously told Esquire about his role in the film.

“I’ll never get over the thrill of working with Spider-Man.

“It’s pretty cool,” says the narrator.

“You put your heart and soul into it, and it’s ridiculous,” the actor added.

“However, it’s also incredibly pleasurable and intoxicating, and it should be celebrated and treated as such.”

Despite what the trailer suggests, Cumberbatch even stated that his Strange and Holland’s Spider-Man would form a mentorship.

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch said earlier this year to The Hollywood Reporter.

“They’re your friendly neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had a few adventures.”

They’re well-versed in the past.

It’s possible Peter will ask me to assist him in some way? I believe I’m allowed to say that.

I assist him with his tax returns.

“I’m a professional in this field.”

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, JB Smoove, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Hannibal Buress, Jamibal Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe are among the cast members who will join Cumberbatch and Holland.

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released.

What other Spider-Man family members do you think will appear in the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments section or on Twitter by contacting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to discuss all things MCU!

