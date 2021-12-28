New ‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals Alfred Is Hiding Something Big

The latest trailer for The Batman reveals new information about Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), including the possibility that he may not be fully aware of his past.

In the trailer, Bruce also implies that Alfred Pennyworth, his confidant and friend, may be concealing something significant.

The Bat and the Cat, The Batman’s December 27 trailer, features new footage of the superhero, his allies, and his foes.

The action-packed montage gives us a new perspective on the relationship between the Caped Crusader and Catwoman Selina Kyle (Zo Kravtiz).

It also includes lines from the Riddler (Paul Dano), implying that he is aware of the superhero’s identity and holds him responsible for the chaos in Gotham.

The villain says to Batman, “I trust you to expose the truth about this cesspool we call a city.”

“You, too, are a part of this.”

Alfred has been hiding something significant from Bruce, according to the trailer.

“You lied to me all these years, Alfred,” the superhero says, as Alfred closes his eyes and appears genuinely upset.

Throughout the years, there have been many different versions of Batman and his origin story.

His parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, died when he was a young boy in almost all of them, leaving him a fortune.

However, the Waynes had a shady past in some areas.

In some cases, they were benevolent philanthropists.

However, some fans believe The Batman will feature an origin story in which the Waynes lived a double life as criminals before they died, based on the trailer and how Bruce interrogates Alfred about his lies.

“I think it’s going to be more along the lines that Thomas and Martha aren’t the end-all-be-all of goodness like Bruce thought,” one Reddit user speculated.

“However, my main theory is that they were good people who did corrupt things to improve Gotham.”

Others, however, believe Alfred is lying about the Court of Owls, a secret cabal that rules Gotham City.

“Anyone else think the ‘Alfred you lied’ and showing the sleeve cuff is a hint toward the Court of owlsTalons being a part of this story?” asked one Redditor.

Another Reddit user commented, “The Court of Owls is definitely the overarching storyline for the Reeves trilogy.”

“This trailer almost proved it.”

What Alfred is concealing will be unknown to the public…

