New Year’s 2021 Guide — How to Prepare, Start Time, and More in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

New Year’s 2021 Guide for ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ — How to Get Ready, Start Time, and More

After Toy Day, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can turn their attention to the final event of a hectic December: New Year’s Eve.

The Nintendo game’s end-of-year celebration differs from other events in that it lacks its own NPC and special tasks for players to complete.

Near Year’s Eve, on the other hand, brings a long list of limited-edition, seasonal items for players to collect.

It’s also the one day of the year when Resident Services is closed, giving Isabelle and Tom Nook a break in time for the big Countdown party.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here’s a guide to the New Year’s event.

Players can buy a few New Year’s Eve items from the seasonal section of Nook Shopping on December 31.

They’re all non-edible furniture food items, but they give players the opportunity to see traditional New Year’s dishes from around the world.

The Twelve-Grape Dish, for example, is inspired by the Spanish tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight on December 31st.

Meanwhile, one of Russia’s most popular New Year’s Eve dishes is Olivier Salad.

According to Animal Crossing World, the following are the New Year’s Eve items available in Nook Shopping, along with their prices:

Players can also get a few New Year’s Day items on January 5, 2022.

These are, once again, mostly traditional foods.

To commemorate the Year of the Tiger, there are items such as the 2022 balloon arch and the Zodiac Tiger Figurine.

Here are the items available in Nook Shopping for New Year’s Day, along with their prices:

Players can only buy five Nook Shopping items per day, so ordering all of the New Year’s goodies will take a few days or some time travel.

[Isabelle]Hello, everyone! Now that December has arrived, we can look forward to Toy Day and our New Year’s Eve Countdown.

I hope you’ll be able to join us in creating new memories! pic.twitter.comYvrCyW2Qzm

Resident Services will close for the day on January 31 at 5 a.m. local time.

Outside the building, Tom Nook and Isabelle will erect a massive countdown clock that will count down the minutes until midnight.

Players cannot access the recycling bin, the ABD, Tom Nook’s services, or Isabelle’s services while Resident Services is closed….

