‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’: How To Watch

How to Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, it’s time to get ready to ring in the new year in style — and in Nashville! Bobby Bones and ET’s Rachel Smith will perform as part of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash!

Here’s everything you need to know about the music-filled holiday special, including how to ring in the new year with all of your favorite country artists and tunes.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is held on New Year’s Eve, as the name suggests.

It’s 7 p.m.

NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET

The five-hour broadcast will begin with the traditional countdown at midnight ET and end at midnight CT with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks.

“I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is,” Bobby Bones, a radio and television personality, told CBS. “I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned.”

ET’s Rachel Smith says she’s “overjoyed” to be ringing in the new year with Bones.

“I get to hang out with the hottest acts in country music on New Year’s Eve in my hometown, some of whom I’m lucky enough to call friends!” Smith exclaimed when the news of her co-hosting was first announced.

Among the artists performing during the five-hour special are Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks and Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live and on demand on Paramount(plus).

