New Year’s Eve Special with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson: Everything You Need to Know

Everything You Need to Know About Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special

Prepare to party, because Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will ring in the new year together on NBC’s special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

“One thing I think that gets focused on around New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Cyrus said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December.

“We forget to honor and look backward, and we erase everything that has happened.”

The singer of “Adore You,” who appeared on the talk show with the comedian, expressed her excitement for the special and the collaboration.

“I wanted to do something traditional, but I knew we’d do it in a unique and unconventional way, which we did by starting with going to Miami,” she explained.

“He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked, and we’ll put on a show together.”

Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live, will produce the special, which will feature a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances.

Kim Kardashian, Davidson’s most recent love interest, could be one of the guests.

Following her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October, the two became friends.

They’ve since been spotted together in New York and California.

Cyrus joked about the reality star’s romance with the King of Staten Island star when she performed on the late-night show.

“Pete Davidson, this song is for you! When I saw those photos, this is what I played,” the former Disney Channel star joked before covering Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.”

During her performance, the Hannah Montana alum walked over to Davidson and sang, “It Should Have Been Me.”

Leaving that nice ass restaurant in that Lamborghini.

“I’m going to see a movie in Staten Island.”

On December 10, the Skims founder, who divorced Kanye West in February, formally requested to be legally single and drop her estranged husband’s surname from court documents.

Despite the fact that the couple will continue to coparent their four children and that West will remain a member of the family, the Kardashians are supportive of the beauty mogul’s new venture.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special: Everything to Know