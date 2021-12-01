News about Josh Duggar: Jill Duggar appears to be preparing for her trial with a dramatic hairstyle.

Jill Duggar Preparing for Trial With Dramatic Hairstyle, According to Josh Duggar News

Josh Duggar’s trial, which began in November, is being closely followed by Duggar family fans.

Josh was arrested by federal agents on suspicion of downloading and obtaining child sexual abuse material, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial has finally begun, following a series of court appearances, and it appears that Jill Duggar will be called to testify.

She also has a new hairstyle she’s wearing before possibly testifying.

Here’s the most recent Josh Duggar information.

According to recent Josh Duggar news, two Duggar family siblings may testify, and Fox News reports that a total of 28 potential witnesses could testify at Josh Duggar’s trial.

Possible witnesses include Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar.

According to Fox News, the defense or prosecution could call Jill and Jedidiah to testify, but it’s unclear at this time.

Following a nine-hour hearing, the jury selection process took place.

Even with Josh’s fame from 19 Kids and Counting, the jury of 12 jurors and four alternates was asked if they could remain impartial to the case.

According to Fox News, Judge Timothy Brooks said, “This case has nothing to do with the show.”

“It’s critical that I inquire if there was any exposure to the show that might have revealed strong feelings toward Mr.

Duggar or the family, good or bad.”

Jill Duggar’s new hairstyle appears to be part of her preparation for Josh Duggar’s trial, which adds to the recent Josh Duggar news.

She shared a photo of the back of her newly dyed hair on Instagram on January 30, 2021.

She also documented her new blond look on her Dillard Family blog.

Jill’s stylist, Michelle Gamboa, detailed what she did to her client’s hair on her Instagram account.

Jill was given a full head of foils, a root tap, and an all-over glaze for a beautiful blond look, according to Gamboa.

It took six hours to complete the entire process.

Jill remarked on Gamboa’s post, “You are incredible!!”

“Way to go!!”

Followers of the Duggar family on Instagram believe Jill is planning to testify, which explains the drastic hairstyle.

“I believe the hair is a self-empowering move designed to give her strength in court,” a source said.

