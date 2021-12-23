News about Queen Elizabeth: Her Majesty, 95, will have lunch with Charles, but Kate Middleton and William will miss the Windsor Christmas celebrations.

News about Queen Elizabeth: Her Majesty, 95, will have lunch with Prince Charles, but Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss the Windsor Christmas celebrations.

After Princess Anne was forced to cancel due to Covid, the Queen will host a Christmas dinner with Charles and Camilla, but Kate and William will not be present.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Norfolk with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis, as well as members of the Middleton family.

Because her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid, Anne, 71, will not be able to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned.

Sir Timothy, 66, and the Princess Royal are believed to be isolating at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

Her Majesty, on the other hand, will be surrounded by her family, with Charles and Camilla expected to join her for dinner.

“On your behalf,” Harry and Meghan said, they donated to “a number of organizations that honor and protect families, ranging from those relocating from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL(plus)US, and Marshall Plan for Moms are among the organizations involved.

The couple wishes supporters a “merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, from our family to yours,” though the card makes no mention of Christmas.

Earlier this year, during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Harry and Meghan met with Team Rubicon, a disaster relief organization run by veteran volunteers.

They paid a visit to Task Force Liberty, a US military base that is home to 10,000 Afghan refugees.

Next year, a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh’s life will be held.

The service will take place in the spring at Westminster Abbey in London, according to Buckingham Palace.

The date is expected to be confirmed shortly, and the guest list is currently being finalized.

Family, friends, dignitaries, and representatives from the charities and organizations with which Philip was affiliated are expected to attend.

Philip, the Queen’s 74-year-old husband, died in April at the age of 99.

During the pandemic, his funeral took place within the confines of Windsor Castle, in accordance with coronavirus regulations.

Because of the strict coronavirus guidance in place at the time, Thames Valley Police advised people to stay away.

On the morning of the funeral, only a few people were in town, but hundreds were in attendance…

