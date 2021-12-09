News about Queen Elizabeth: Royal staff are ‘TERRIFIED’ about the No. 10 Xmas party after the monarch sat alone at Philip’s funeral.

After Maje had to sit alone at her husband’s funeral, the Queen’s staff are “utterly dismayed” by reports of a Christmas party at No.10 during lockdown.

The Downing Street Christmas party scandal, which was revealed last week, is said to have caused “utter dismay” among Palace servants.

In order to protect the 95-year-old Queen, dedicated staff had to spend months away from their families.

During the pandemic, “sacrifices were made from the very top all the way down,” royal staff told The Mirror, but they have now been rendered “worthless” due to alleged illegal activities at Downing Street.

“It’s an understatement to say people are angry,” one servant said.

“Many people missed Christmas, birthdays, and other special occasions, and they were separated from their families for weeks at a time.

But it was all done in the spirit of doing our part for the greater good.

To be honest, it’s a slap in the face for anyone.”

The Queen may be one of the world’s most famous 95-year-olds, but she’s just like any proud great-grandmother in many ways.

Her Majesty presented Thomas Trotter, an organist, with the Queen’s Medal for Music at Windsor Castle earlier this week.

The Queen has a collection of family photographs on display in her office, including one that has never been seen before.

The portrait depicts The Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, sitting on a sofa in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room, and it is displayed prominently on a side table.

The photo, which shows a very young Princess Charlotte perched on her great-grandmother’s knee, is thought to have been taken before 2018.

Mia Tindall, Zara and Mike Tindall’s adorable eldest daughter, is pictured in the middle…

