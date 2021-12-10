News from Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – AJ Odudu and Kai respond to accusations that they cheated by ‘changing routine’ before the dance-off.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington of STRICTLY Come Dancing have responded to accusations that they cheated in last weekend’s dance off, sending Dan Walker home.

Viewers have speculated as to whether AJ and Kai changed their routine for their second performance, which aired on Sunday during the results show.

The dance partners explained that they were able to complete the move successfully the second time, allowing them to advance to the semi-finals.

“I felt like a star at first, but then everything went downhill,” AJ said.

I got tangled up in a little tangle.”

“We had incredible choreography last week,” Kai continued, “but I told them we didn’t want to leave it to chance, and we’d be doing an injustice to AJ if we didn’t push the boundaries.”

“You’d feel the same way because you want to push the envelope, you want it to be memorable, not just ‘okay.'”

I simply didn’t give it my all.

I’d rather take a chance and fail than take the safe route.

I believe it was beneficial for us to test the limits.”

“We’ve never played it safe,” AJ continued.

Every single dance has pushed me out of my comfort zone, and I know it’s a difficult routine because it was difficult for Kai as well.

When the pro finds it difficult, that’s when you’ll know.

“However, I’d much rather take a chance and fail than sit back and enjoy the ride.”

For the most up-to-date news and gossip, visit our Strictly Live blog…

Following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend, Dan Walker stated that “the best four dancers” are in the semi-finals.

“We did ten weeks of the competition without ever being in the dance-off,” Dan explained on Monday’s episode of It Takes Two.

“Having never danced before and being terrified of the dance floor when I first started out, we knew it would happen eventually, didn’t we?”

“It’s because everyone in the competition is so talented.”

The important thing is that the top four dancers are in the semi-final… As I mentioned in the dance-off, I would have also chosen AJ and Kai.

“It’s a variety show, but it’s also a dance competition, and they were by far the best.

On the first day, we all said it.”

“If we win, it’s the cherry on top,” he told The Sunday Times Culture magazine.

But, for me and Rose, this year has already been incredible.

We have already won, realistically.”

Giovanni went on to explain…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.