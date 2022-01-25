News from the Duggar Family: Significant Life Events Since ‘Counting On’ Was Cancelled

News from the Duggar Family: Major Life Events Since ‘Counting On’ Was Cancelled

TLC decided to cancel Counting On, the Duggar family’s long-running reality TV show, after Josh Duggar’s arrest.

The arrest was the final straw for the network, which had already dealt with several scandals involving the Duggar family.

Despite the fact that the Duggars are no longer on television, major family milestones continue to occur.

The supersized clan, on the other hand, picks and chooses which events to broadcast to the general public.

Here’s what’s happened since the Duggars were canceled by the network.

A pregnancy announcement was made while Duggar family fans were focused on Josh Duggar’s arrest and upcoming trial.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu announced they were expecting their first child in September.

The couple announced the gender of their baby on YouTube on January 7.

On April 3, Jedidiah and Katey married in a surprise ceremony.

The couple’s relationship was not acknowledged until after the wedding ceremony by the Duggar family.

Jessa Seewald’s YouTube videos from the 2020 holiday season did, however, imply that Jed was dating.

Jill Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed they had suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking YouTube video in early October.

Israel Dillard, 6, and Samuel Dillard, 4, are the couple’s children, who were married in 2014.

Following the news, Jill took a break from Instagram, but she returned to share photos from Halloween and Thanksgiving.

In recent months, Jill has taken yet another break from social media.

Followers and fans are worried about her sudden disappearance.

Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict appears to have coincided with Jill’s absence.

Josh and Anna Duggar announced their seventh pregnancy just one week before Josh was arrested by federal marshals.

While Josh awaited his trial, Anna completed the remainder of her pregnancy.

The mother of seven announced the birth of her seventh child just weeks before the trial began.

Madyson Lily Duggar was born on the 23rd of October.

Anna’s first social media post since Josh’s arrest was a birth announcement, which she shared on Instagram on November 16.

She hasn’t posted anything since, though she seems to be interacting with her own family’s musings on the platform in recent days.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of all charges on December 9, 2021 by a jury.

The father of seven is still awaiting formal sentencing for receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

