News: The Queen’s son’should be trembling in his boots’ if convicted Ghislaine Maxwell names names.

According to royal watchers, the Queen and her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte at the age of two have an uncanny resemblance.

When fans compare photos of the Queen and Charlotte at different ages, they can’t help but notice the striking similarities between them.

Both royal ladies have similar facial features, including a similar nose, eyes, and mouth, as well as dark hair.

They both had slightly longer hair and were discovering the world around them as they turned two in 1928 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the Royal Mint has created two new coins to commemorate the monarch’s 70th year on the throne, in order to get us excited for the Platinum Jubilee.

A 50p coin and a £5 crown have been released to commemorate the occasion, with the 50p coin featuring an artist Jody Clark portrait of the Queen.

The £5 crown, designed by John Bergdhal, has a regal design that is centered on the Royal Arms’ quartered shield.

Debbie Frank, a close confidante of Harry’s late mother, claims that the Duke of Sussex will need “years” to let go of his old life.

In an interview with Hello! Debbie, Virgo Harry’s upcoming year was decoded, revealing that his zodiac sign is restless and prone to anxiety.

“Harry is still going through a major internal process that has lasted several years and involves a lot of soul-searching and letting go of his old life,” she explained.

“As a Virgo with a racing mind and a proclivity for anxiety, it’s a delicate time for him.”

She predicted Harry would feel “awkward and out of step” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, saying he would be “awkward and out of step.”

The Duke is said to want to be a part of next year’s four-day extravaganza for the Queen, which will be announced by Buckingham Palace in June.

The Queen’s 70th year on the throne will be commemorated in June with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Palace.

After Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, Virginia Roberts Giuffre says “others must be held accountable.”

Ms. Roberts reacted to Maxwell’s conviction in New York on five of six counts of grooming girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s paedophile ring.

“My soul yearned for justice for years, and today the jury gave me just that,” the 38-year-old, who is staying with family in Australia, tweeted.

“This is a day I will never forget.”

“As a survivor of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart breaks for the many other girls…

