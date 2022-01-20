Next Week’s preview for ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 4 teases an emotional story about Jack and his mother.

Next Week on ‘This Is Us,’ the Season 6 Episode 4 preview teases an emotional story about Jack and his mother.

Season 6 of This Is Us ended on a cliffhanger, but the story will continue in the next new episode on Tuesday, January.

So, what’s next? The This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 trailer teases an emotional journey for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and his mother, Marilyn (Laura Niemi) – here’s our breakdown of the promo trailer.

[Warning: There are spoilers in this article for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4, “Don’t Let Me Keep You.”]

At the conclusion of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, “Four Fathers,” Jack receives a phone call informing him that his mother has passed away.

Of course, Marilyn’s fans know very little about her.

Stanley (Peter Onorati), Jack’s alcoholic father, had an abusive relationship with her.

Jack also assisted Marilyn in moving out, and he severed ties with his father.

However, the preview for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 suggests that Jack didn’t maintain a close relationship with his mother over the years.

In the trailer, Jack tells Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that he has “a funeral to plan and a lifetime of loose ends to tie up,” and when he visits his mother, one of her friends points out that Jack hasn’t visited in 13 years.

Despite this, Marilyn’s importance to Jack is revealed by another friend.

“Your Sunday calls were more important to her than anything else,” the friend says to the Pearson patriarch.

“You’re her hero, Jack,” she says.

As seen in the trailer for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4, Jack calls Rebecca and tells her that he has to write a eulogy for her funeral.

Then Rebecca inquires as to what her husband intends to say.

But, with so many loose ends to tie up, how does he find the words to say goodbye? It’s clear that Jack doesn’t know.

The funeral is shown in the This Is Us promo, and Jack gives his eulogy while looking at the crowd of his mother’s friends.

However, nothing comes out when he opens his mouth.

He can’t say anything.

