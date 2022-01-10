Nezuko’s Major Transformation Revealed in Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’

Demon Slayer is currently working through the Entertainment District Arc of the manga, with Tanjiro facing Daki in the most recent episode.

Daki, an Upper Rank demon, is a formidable foe for the series’ protagonist.

Tanjiro isn’t the one who brings her down.

Indeed, Nezuko saved the day in the most recent episode of Demon Slayer Season 2.

[Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the manga and episode 6 of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc.]

The Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer had been building up to a showdown between Tanjiro and Daki, but the anime’s main character was exhausted from fighting the demon.

For a brief moment, things seemed hopeless, but Nezuko came to the rescue — and Demon Slayer fans can’t stop talking about it.

This isn’t the first time Nezuko has intervened in a fight to assist Tanjiro.

In Entertainment District Arc Episode 6, however, she undergoes a major transformation.

Fans of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga were expecting this.

Those who haven’t read the source material, on the other hand, may be wondering what Nezuko’s new look means.

Oh, Nezuko!!!

Nezuko undergoes a physical transformation after saving Tanjiro from Daki, which may leave viewers perplexed.

Despite the fact that Tanjiro’s sister has always been a demon, fans have never seen her in this light.

Not only does Nezuko’s body begin to change as she gains strength, nearly as quickly as Daki, an Upper Rank demon.

A horn growing out of her forehead and markings covering her skin are the most noticeable differences.

Nezuko’s transformation is similar to that seen in the Demon Slayer manga, and this version of the character is known as her “Awakened Form,” in which her abilities are amplified.

She does, however, have less control over her own body, as Fandom.com points out.

That could be a problem for Tanjiro and Nezuko, who have kept her alive by not allowing her to eat humans.

Hopefully, she won’t go too far off the deep end in her…

