In ‘Succession,’ Nicholas Braun reveals Greg’s true feelings about Tom.

Nicholas Braun Reveals Greg’s True Feelings About Tom In ‘Succession’

On Succession, the main “couple” is arguably not a romantic one.

The show’s most open relationship is between Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

But it’s still not good for you.

Greg’s feelings about his mentor were revealed by Braun.

[Warning: This article includes spoilers for the episode “All the Bells Say.”]

Take advantage of your freedom. pic.twitter.comohusRmZM0R

Greg was fired from one of his family’s amusement parks, which kicked off the succession process.

Tom decided to take him under his wing when he begged for another job.

Of course, there were a lot of strings attached to this.

When Tom is thrown under the bus, he almost always drags Greg behind him.

The most egregious instance occurred when Tom discovered incriminating information about the company and forced Greg to know about it as well, so that he would not be alone.

Both of them lived in fear of going to prison for the company in Season 3.

Greg spends most of his time with Tom.

Despite the fact that they have their honest moments, he never expresses his feelings for Tom.

However, the actor revealed what is going on in his character’s head.

Which Roy Wins in ‘Succession’ Based on the Real Family Who Inspired the Show?

Greg is the family’s weakest link, which Tom frequently exploits.

In many ways, however, Tom is his sole ally.

What is Greg’s true opinion of Tom?

“I’ve always had the impression that Greg thinks he can outperform Tom,” Braun told The Wrap.

“I just don’t believe Greg has been given the opportunity or is on the right path to do that.”

“And part of it is that Tom has such a tight grip on Greg that he won’t let Greg spread his wings at Waystar,” he continued.

And I don’t think Greg wants to be Tom; I don’t think you look at Tom and think, “Ah, what a life.” You know? “He’s killing it.”

So I believe Greg simply hasn’t found the right angle to chart his own course yet.”

It’s a matter of family.

On Sunday, @HBOMax will air the season finale of (hashtag)Succession. pic.twitter.comMPoMrPuO7M

Nicholas Braun believes he is “incapable” of a long-term relationship.

Greg and Tom’s position at the bottom of the Roy family could have been improved….

This is a family thing.

