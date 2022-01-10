Nicholas Donnelly, who played Mr MacKenzie on Grange Hill and in The Bill, has died at the age of 83.

In the early hours of the morning, the star of the classic BBC school drama, one of the longest-running shows in British television history, died.

“He was a gracious, kind, and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather,” according to a statement released by his family.

“He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, wonderful company, and an honor to know.”

“He reveled in providing hospitality and making people feel at ease.”

Nicholas, who was born in Kensington, starred on the show from 1985 to 1989 as the iconic Mr MacKenzie.

In 1955, he debuted on television in Dixon of Dock Green, followed by Lifeforce in 1985.

Nicholas met Alrun during his National Service in Germany in the 1950s, and the couple went on to have two sons, twin daughters, and five grandchildren.

In 1993, he retired to Hastings and became a lay minister at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Hundreds of fans have paid tribute to the actor, describing him as a “legend” on the hit show.

“Nicholas was a true pro and a lovely man to work with,” said fellow Grange Hill actor Ricky Simmonds, who played Ant Jones.

“May you rest in peace.”

“Sad news to hear,” a fan added.

On Grange Hill, he was unquestionably one of my favorite teachers.

“He was fair when he needed to be, but stern when he needed to be.

Nicholas’ Scottish accent matched his personality perfectly.

“It just goes to show how versatile he was as an actor.”

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.

Nicholas, rest in peace.”

Sir Phil Redmond, the creator of Grange Hill, announced the school drama series would be adapted into a film shortly before his death.

The 30-year-old series will be adapted for the big screen in 2023, and will reflect the realities of today’s classroom.

According to Sir Phil, casting and production will begin this year.

Some old characters may appear in the film, but it will focus on a “realistic view of what education is like now,” he said.