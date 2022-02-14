Nick Allard of KIRO 7 is missing.

Nick Allard, a meteorologist for KIRO 7, is missing.

Seattle and Tacoma, Washington-based KIRO 7 is a CBS-affiliated local station.

Since 2015, Nick Allard has worked for the channel.

Nick Allard’s fans have been wondering why he hasn’t been seen on screen since 2022.

“I’m taking some extended time off to be at home,” Allard wrote on his Twitter account on January 30, 2022.

“Believe it or not, getting up at 2 a.m. can be extremely exhausting, and it can have a negative impact on my overall health!” he continued, “so I’m taking some time to recharge and spend quality time with my family.”

“I’ll see you soon,” he said.

Nick Allard earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Washington State University in 2003.

From 2004 to 2007, he studied Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology at Mississippi State University.

Allard worked as a weather anchor for KVEW-42KAPP-35 in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, Washington, from 2003 to 2005.

In Seattle, Allard worked as a morning meteorologist for KING 5 and NWCN.

From 2009 to 2015, he worked as the weekday morning meteorologist at KGW in Portland, Oregon.

Allard returned to Seattle in October 2015 and began working as a morning and noon meteorologist for KIRO 7.

Ultimate Yard Makeovers, Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethons, and Super Bowl XL are some of the other projects Allard has worked on.

Nick Allard is married with two sons and one daughter, according to his KIRO 7 biography.

“16 years ago (and a few days), I met this guy tailgating for a Seahawks game,” Megan wrote on January 10, 2021.

In 2021, the couple will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary, according to an Instagram post from later in the year.

