Nick Cannon Admits He Was Afraid to Tell His Son’s Death

Nick Cannon Admits He Was Afraid to Tell His Son About His Death

Nick Cannon was on the fence about telling the world about his son’s death.

The 41-year-old host revealed why he was hesitant to share the tragic news that his and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, died of brain cancer at the age of five months on Thursday’s episode of his eponymous talk show.

“I’ve been torn between going to work and getting out of bed.

“But… the beauty of comedy, the beauty of humor, is to bring joy to people even in their darkest moments; that’s our job as artists, entertainers, and especially comedians,” Cannon began.

I still want to be able to make you smile because when you smile, I smile, and I believe that’s the kind of energy we need.”

Cannon admitted that he was “a little scared to share the information about Zen” even after deciding to keep his show on the air for two reasons.

“At first, it was just because I knew it would be difficult to keep everything together,” he explained.

“But then there’s the fact that I never want to feel exploited, that I never want to feel like I’m using this as content; I’m not a woe-is-me type of person.”

I’m usually the type of guy who holds it all in and says, ‘I’m good,’ even when I’m not.”

Cannon, on the other hand, has discovered that being open about his loss has benefited him.

“There’s just been an outpouring of so much love in the last few days,” he said.

“I received a letter…

‘You just have to let people love on you,’ I accept, as uncomfortable as it is; I’m used to hugging people who are having a hard time, and now people are hugging me.

Thank you for making me feel better.

“I’m going to let you guys love on me.”

Not only has public support aided him, but it has also aided others who are experiencing similar difficulties.

“I had no idea that by sharing this and attempting to come here and be strong, I would be able to help so many people,” Cannon said.

I’m a little afraid of it because it’s almost as if it’s something I didn’t sign up for.

