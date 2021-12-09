Nick Cannon Defends Returning to Work After the Death of His 5-Month-Old Son Zen

Following the death of his 5-month-old son Zen, Nick Cannon discusses his decision to return to work.

The Masked Singer host returned to his eponymous daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, just one day after his youngest son’s death, and he admitted during a Wednesday taping that he has been plagued by doubts about his decision.

The talk show, on the other hand, is “love” for Cannon.

“A lot of people keep asking me like, ‘Man why are you even at work?’ Especially my family members, ‘Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already,” Cannon admitted when asked about his decision to return to work so soon.

While Cannon said he appreciates the concern and advice, which he knows “comes from a place of care,” the 41-year-old former America’s Got Talent host explained, “to me, this isn’t work, this is love.”

“It was a little easier yesterday than today because I was so laser-focused and even numb yesterday,” Cannon continued.

“I just knew I needed to finish it.”

I’m conflicted right now.

I’m not sure what you’re getting at.

It’s because it’s a painful thing.

I’m in a state of mourning.

On so many levels, I’m remorseful.”

Cannon revealed the tragic news of his son’s death on Tuesday’s episode of his talk show, crying as he shared that he held his son for the last time over the weekend.

During the emotional segment, Cannon revealed that his son Zen had hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain that was later discovered by doctors, as well as a “malignant, midline brain tumor.” Zen’s health began to deteriorate quickly around Thanksgiving, according to Cannon.

Cannon dedicated his Tuesday show to “my beautiful son Zen,” who died over the weekend.

In the midst of the “onslaught of love” he has received from fans, Cannon shared a message on his Wednesday talk show.

“I’m not used to all of this hugging and ‘You OK?’ I’m fine… but of course, everyone knows that I’m not fine, but you guys are making me feel better,” Cannon said, adding that he “needed” the support.

I didn’t expect such support from people all over the world, and I can’t thank you enough.”

Zen, Cannon and Scott’s youngest and seventh child, was born in June….

Nick Cannon Defends Returning to Work Following 5-Month-Old Son Zen’s Death