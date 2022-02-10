Nick Cannon experienced ‘Baby Mama Drama’ after Kevin Hart gave him a condom vending machine (exclusive)

After Kevin Hart gave him a condom vending machine, Nick Cannon had ‘Baby Mama Drama’ (Exclusive).

With his most recent prank, Kevin Hart landed Nick Cannon in hot water.

Hart gave Cannon a condom vending machine as part of their “prank wars” challenge earlier this week, but the prank didn’t go over well with the talk show host at home.

Cannon spoke with his Real Husbands of Hollywood co-stars earlier this week about how the stunt caused him some “baby mama drama.”

“I still think wrapping his face in condoms on my private plane is better than him sending me a vending machine full of condoms,” Cannon said of Hart’s NSFW joke to ET’s Kevin Frazier.

“Getting out of a dressing room with a vending machine full of condoms is a lot more hassle and takes up all the space,” Hart added.

“And one thing that was brilliant about it was the mystery of it,” Cannon said, “because I had up some baby mama drama and I was like, ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'”

“So I had to do some real-life stuff, and when he came out and said it was him, everyone calmed down.”

Hart’s prank came just days after Cannon announced that he and model Brie Tiesi are expecting their eighth child.

“It’s about complicating a person’s day, how do I make your day difficult?” Hart added of the hilarious moment.

Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) shared a tweet.

On their BET(plus) original series, The Real Husbands of Hollywood, the friends and co-stars are planning a few more shenanigans.

After a five-year hiatus, the show, which first aired on BET in 2013, is returning to the network’s new streaming service, where Hart says the show will be “embraced our culture.”

“BET, and now, of course, the affiliation with BET(plus), it’s a fantastic relationship.”

They existed long before any kind of success.

BET was there before things got big and astronomical,” Hart said.

“So,” he continued, “I told them I wanted to stay true to the relationship that was very familiar.”

“I believe it’s critical for our culture to see us return to the platform that embraced our culture; it’s huge, not just for us, but for everyone.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Nick Cannon Had ‘Baby Mama Drama’ After Kevin Hart Gifted Him a Vending Machine Full of Condoms (Exclusive)